Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.5 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.3% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1069:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time 35 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.9 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:23 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 W 65 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 1024 640 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.6 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.