Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 59 against 49.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches) 322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1 1020:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 96%
Response time 35 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:23 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache - 8 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 1024 768
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +3%
2.6 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.6 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

