Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Width
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~81.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1069:1
|1550:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|96%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:23 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|172 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7650
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7760
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
