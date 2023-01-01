Home > Laptop comparison > Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Swift Go 14 SFG14-41 – what's better?

Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
vs
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches		 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~83.5%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 85.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:23 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 172 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache - 16 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +135%
2.6 TFLOPS
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 2x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness ~79.6 dB -
Microphones 3 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

