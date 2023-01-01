Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M1 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 59 against 49.9 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~78.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal - No Number of fans - 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Swift X (SFX14-42G) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1069:1 1210:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 96.1% Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 66.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.6% 68.2% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +14% 400 nits Swift X (SFX14-42G) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 49.9 Wh 59 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:23 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 W 60 / 90 W Cable length 2 meters - Weight of AC adapter 172 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-42G) +23% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 2x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.6 dB 76 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

