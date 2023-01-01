Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 59 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Swift X (SFX14-42G)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|1069:1
|1210:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|96.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.9%
|66.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.6%
|68.2%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:23 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|30 W
|60 / 90 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|172 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1745
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7775
4845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1515
1162
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7817
7003
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|40 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|2x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.6 dB
|76 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1