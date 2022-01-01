You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M1 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 58.7 against 49.9 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 58.7 against 49.9 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~84.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 49.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2240 x 1400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1069:1 1638:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 99% Adobe RGB profile 85.9% 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.6% 70.2% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +21% 400 nits Swift X (SFX14-51G) 330 nits

Battery Capacity 49.9 Wh 58.7 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:23 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 W 100 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.6 dB 86 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.