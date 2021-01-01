Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.8 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.1% Side bezels 8.8 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans - 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1069:1 1485:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 98.6% Adobe RGB profile - 69.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.9 Wh 49 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:23 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 W 60 / 90 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 10 W 60 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-51G +136% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.6 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.