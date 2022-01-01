Home > Laptop comparison > Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Swift X SFX16-52G – what's better?

Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~87.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) -
Display tests
Contrast 1069:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:23 hr -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 W 100 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 172 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache - 18 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G +33%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79.6 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

