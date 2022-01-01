Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 52.6 against 48 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (101.4 vs 113.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|328 x 223 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~73.8%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|13.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1060:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|57.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|39.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.7%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|30 / 35 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1810
1225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +231%
8185
2476
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1508
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +231%
8053
2432
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
