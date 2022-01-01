You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 52.6 against 48 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (101.4 vs 113.3 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~73.8% Side bezels 5.6 mm 9.1 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1080 Size 13.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1060:1 sRGB color space - 57.1% Adobe RGB profile - 39.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.7% Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits Aspire 5 (A514-54) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz - GPU boost clock 1456 MHz - FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +6% 3 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A514-54) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

