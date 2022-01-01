Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Aspire 5 (A517-53) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)

64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 77% sharper screen – 225 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (101.4 vs 160.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-53)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches		 402.1 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm
15.83 x 10.15 x 0.78 inches
Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 1037 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 9.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1384:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 87.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% -
Response time 29 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 30 / 35 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 174 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache - 12 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 500 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11%
3 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-53)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.7 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
