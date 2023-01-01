Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (101.4 vs 111.3 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm

12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.2% Side bezels 5.6 mm 8.3 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No Yes Opening angle 130° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level (max. load) - 45.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1200 Size 13.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1384:1 922:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 57.4% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% 39.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% 38.5% Response time 29 ms 24 ms Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits Aspire 5 Spin 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 / 67 W 65 W Cable length 2 meters - Weight of AC adapter 174 / 189 / 250 grams 343 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS Aspire 5 Spin 14 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.7 dB 81.5 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.