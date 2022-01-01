You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1664 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (101.4 vs 153.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 198-270% higher FPS

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 57.5 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm

14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~67.7% Side bezels 5.6 mm 9.1 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 225 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1384:1 1440:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 54% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% - Response time 29 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-46) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 57.5 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 30 / 35 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 174 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +360% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels - 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.