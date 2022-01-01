Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1760 grams less (around 3.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (101.4 vs 182.9 square inches)
  • 77% sharper screen – 225 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 198-270% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches
Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~69.9%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber - No

Display

Size 13.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 225 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 30 / 35 W 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache - 24 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 500 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

