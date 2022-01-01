Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 52.6 against 48 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 32% sharper screen – 225 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~76.5%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|130°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|38.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1384:1
|1252:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|98%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.6%
|77.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.4%
|78.7%
|Response time
|29 ms
|44 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|174 / 189 gramm
|290 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1756
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +249%
8365
2397
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1461
1312
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +226%
7954
2443
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|82.7 dB
|76.2 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
