You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109.3 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm

11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~77% Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 130° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No

Display 2560 x 1664 2256 x 1504 Size 13.6 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1384:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% - Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits Spin 5 (SP513-55N) n/a

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 / 67 W 65 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 174 / 189 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS Spin 5 (SP513-55N) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.