You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1664 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm

12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~85.8% Side bezels 5.6 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Blue, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans - 2

Display 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1384:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% - Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits Swift 14 - SF14-71T n/a

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 / 67 W 100 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 174 / 189 / 250 grams 365 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS Swift 14 - SF14-71T 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB Channels - 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No Yes

