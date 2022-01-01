You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M2 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 52.6 against 48 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active

Display 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1080 Size 13.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.