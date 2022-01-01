You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~84.8% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1

Display 2560 x 1664 2880 x 1800 Size 13.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 225 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1384:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% 100% Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits Swift 3 (SF314-71) n/a

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 / 67 W 100 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 174 / 189 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +257% 3 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-71) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB Channels - 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.