You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M2 - AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 59 against 52.6 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm

12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~78.5% Side bezels 5.6 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1

Display 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1080 Size 13.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1384:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% - Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits Swift X (SFX14-41G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 / 67 W 90 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 174 / 189 / 250 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-41G) +6% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No - NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.