NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 59 against 52.6 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|13.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1384:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.4%
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|174 / 189 / 250 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1756
1150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8365
5945
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1461
1206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +11%
8841
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|82.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.
