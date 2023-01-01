Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1664 - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (101.4 vs 114.1 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~82.8% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1

Display 2560 x 1664 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 13.6 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 225 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1384:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 98% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.4% 83% Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 / 67 W 100 W Cable length 2 meters - Weight of AC adapter 174 / 189 / 250 grams 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) +93% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB Channels GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.