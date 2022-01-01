You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1664 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (101.4 vs 131.6 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~87.4% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.5 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Number of fans - 2

Display 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 30 / 35 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +15% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.