Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) vs Air (2019)

56 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
46 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
From $1299
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
From $1099
CPU Intel Core i5 8210Y
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) and Air (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
vs
MacBook Air (2019)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches) 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM -
Noise level 41.8 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1524:1 1238:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile 78.4% 61.3%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 13 (2019) +25%
500 nits
MacBook Air (2019)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 12.96 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 61 W 30 W
Cable length 2 meters 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1050 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory speed 2.13 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 384 192
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.7 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v4.2 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.7 mm 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.4 x 8.1 cm 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No

