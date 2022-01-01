You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 8257U Intel Core i5 8279U Intel Core i7 8557U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 58 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM - Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1524:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 78.4% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 35 ms 29 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 12.96 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 61 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1050 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.13 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 6 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 0.81 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +270% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 2133 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR3 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.7 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.7 mm - Touchpad Size 13.4 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.