Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
From $835
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 58 against 48 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 113.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches) 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~73.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6200 RPM -
Noise level 42.1 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1060:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4% 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.7%
Response time 40 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 12.96 V -
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 61 W 45 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 512 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80.1 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

