Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58 against 50.2 watt-hours
- 79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (100.1 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6200 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|42.1 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.4%
|38%
|Response time
|40 ms
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|12.96 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|61 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|276 gramm
|307 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +20%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4183
2670
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +34%
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4802
2636
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|512
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|80.1 dB
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
