Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS

Around 10.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 58.2 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~77.5% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM - Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1759:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88.3% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 37 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 61 W 45 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +983% 2.6 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 3 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No No

