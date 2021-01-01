Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 58.2 against 48 watt-hours
- 127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|7000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|61 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|275 gramm
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1647
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7177
2549
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1420
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7489
2569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
