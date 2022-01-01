Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 143.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|7000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|54.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|1255:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.3%
|38.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.1%
|Response time
|35 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|61 W
|230 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|275 gramm
|805 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|-
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9423
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1788
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9643
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
GPU performance
2.6 TFLOPS
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|74 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|10.6 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
