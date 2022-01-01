Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)

62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
61 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 143.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches		 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~72.5%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM -
Noise level 41.9 dB 54.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 1255:1
sRGB color space 100% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 88.3% 38.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1%
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 61 W 230 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm 805 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache - 12 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.5 dB 74 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm 10.6 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

