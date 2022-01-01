You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU Apple M1 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 143.5 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~72.5% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM - Noise level 41.9 dB 54.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1759:1 1255:1 sRGB color space 100% 55% Adobe RGB profile 88.3% 38.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1% Response time 35 ms 19 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67% 500 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 61 W 230 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm 805 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) +235% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB 74 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm 10.6 x 7.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

