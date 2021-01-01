Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|7000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|62.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.3%
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|77%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|61 W
|0 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|275 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7106
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
548
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2165
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|0 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1536
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
