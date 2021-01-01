Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
VS
54 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 410 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~81.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM -
Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 1550:1
sRGB color space 100% 96%
Adobe RGB profile 88.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 61 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache - 8 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

