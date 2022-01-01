You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~81.7% Side bezels 8.8 mm 0 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM - Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 210 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1759:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 88.3% - Response time 36 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67% 500 nits Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 0 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 61 W 65 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz - FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +54% 2.6 TFLOPS Swift 5 (SF514-56) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.