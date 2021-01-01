Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G

62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
From $1280
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 58.2 against 49 watt-hours
  • 66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
vs
Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches		 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.1%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM -
Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 1485:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile 88.3% 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 61 W 60 / 90 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache - 12 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 60 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-51G +136%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
