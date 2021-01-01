Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
From $1280
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 58.2 against 49 watt-hours
- 66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|7000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|1485:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.3%
|69.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|61 W
|60 / 90 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|275 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1647
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7177
5294
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|60 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
