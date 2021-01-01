Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Air (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 303-413% higher FPS
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58.2 against 50 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Width
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|304 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|212 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|7000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1759:1
|1238:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.3%
|61.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|61 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|1.8 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|275 gramm
|178 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7106
1407
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
393
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1992
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|0.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|192
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|0.5 mm
|Size
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|11.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
