Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Pro 13 (2019)

64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
VS
55 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Pro 13 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 122-166% higher FPS
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM 6000 RPM
Noise level 41.9 dB 41.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 1524:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 88.3% 78.4%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 12.96 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 61 W 61 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache - 6 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Fabrication process 5 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +221%
2.6 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
0.81 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB 79.7 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.6 cm 13.4 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No

