Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 58.2 against 48 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 58.2 against 48 watt-hours 127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~77.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 49 dB 39 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1658:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.8% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 67 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 274 grams 260 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz - GPU boost clock 1456 MHz - FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +6% 3 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.9 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.