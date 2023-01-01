Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 58.2 against 48 watt-hours
- 127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|49 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1658:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.8%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|67 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|274 grams
|260 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8714
2275
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.9 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
