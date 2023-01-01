Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Swift 3 (SF314-71) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)

57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
VS
59 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-71)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches		 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~84.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 49 dB 40.3 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1658:1 13414:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.6%
Adobe RGB profile 87.9% 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.8% 98%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 67 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 274 grams 364 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache - 12 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +257%
3 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-71)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.9 dB 84 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No Yes
