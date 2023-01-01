Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 136.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches		 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 7300 RPM -
Noise level (max. load) 49 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~44% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1658:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.8% 100%
Response time 35 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 274 grams 193 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache - 16 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 2800 MHz
FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness ~81.9 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v7
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No Yes
