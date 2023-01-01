Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M2 - AMD Ryzen 5 7640U AMD Ryzen 7 7840U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 136.2 square inches)

Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm

14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~84.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 7300 RPM - Noise level (max. load) 49 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 227 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 44% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1658:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.8% 100% Response time 35 ms 2 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 67 W 65 W Cable length 2 meters - Weight of AC adapter 274 grams 193 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Radeon 760M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 2800 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +35% 4.06 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB Channels GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness ~81.9 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v7 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No Yes

