You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift Go SFG14-71 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 65 against 58.2 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 65 against 58.2 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~83.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 49 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1658:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.8% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits Swift Go SFG14-71 n/a

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 65 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 67 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 274 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS Swift Go SFG14-71 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 81.9 dB - Microphones 3 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.