Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.1 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.8% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 49 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 227 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1658:1 - sRGB color space 100% 98% Adobe RGB profile 87.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.8% 83% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 67 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 274 grams 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) +93% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB Channels GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 81.9 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.