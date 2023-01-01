Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Swift X (SFX14-71G) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches		 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 49 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1658:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 87.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.8% 83%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 67 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 274 grams 355 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache - 18 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 500 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 81.9 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Swift 3 (SF314-71) or Swift X (SFX14-71G)
2. Swift 5 (SF514-56) or Swift X (SFX14-71G)
3. XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Swift X (SFX14-71G)
4. ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) or Swift X (SFX14-71G)
5. Swift X (SFX14-51G) or Swift X (SFX14-71G)
6. Swift 14 - SF14-71T or Swift X (SFX14-71G)
7. MacBook Pro 13 (2019) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
8. Surface Laptop 5 15 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
9. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
10. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский