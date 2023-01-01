Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1658:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.8%
|83%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|67 W
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|274 grams
|355 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +26%
10922
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +18%
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +71%
14164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|81.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
