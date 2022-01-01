You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i5 8257U Intel Core i5 8279U Intel Core i7 8557U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level 49 dB 41.8 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1658:1 1524:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 87.9% 78.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.8% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 67 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 274 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1050 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 2.13 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 6 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +270% 3 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 0.81 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 2133 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR3 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.9 dB 79.7 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.4 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

