Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
- Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 70 against 36 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6241 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|49.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|48900:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|Response time
|49 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|274 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|10
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1691
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +359%
11899
2595
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1453
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +342%
11431
2584
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1296 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
