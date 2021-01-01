MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3024 x 1964 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 70 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 134.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~77.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 3024 x 1964 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233% 1000 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 67 / 96 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce MX450 TGP 30 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2048 896 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.