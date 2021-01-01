Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 70 against 57.5 watt-hours
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.1 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1371:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|44%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42.5%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|498 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|10
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1632
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +191%
11485
3950
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1137
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1536
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
