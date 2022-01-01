You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3024 x 1964 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (107.1 vs 182.7 square inches)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm

15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~69.9% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6241 RPM - Noise level 49.5 dB 68.2 dB

Display 3024 x 1964 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14.2 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 254 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 48900:1 1195:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 60.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% 58.9% Response time 49 ms 7 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits Nitro 5 AN517-55 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 67 / 96 W 180 / 230 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 274 gramm 787 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 30 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-55 +37% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.9 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.