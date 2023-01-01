Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

69 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
vs
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches		 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~79.9%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6241 RPM -
Noise level (max. load) 49.5 dB -

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~2% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 48900:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% 100%
Response time 49 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 67 / 96 W 230 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 274 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 5 GHz
Cores 10 (8P + 2E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 10 20
L3 Cache - 24 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1296 MHz -
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.9 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
7. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
8. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) or Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71)
9. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
10. Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский