Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3024 x 1964 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm

12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~79.9% Side bezels 3.4 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6241 RPM - Noise level (max. load) 49.5 dB -

Display 3024 x 1964 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 254 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2 Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast 48900:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% 100% Response time 49 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 67 / 96 W 230 W Cable length 2 meters - Weight of AC adapter 274 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 30 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz - GPU boost clock 1296 MHz - FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) +65% 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.9 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.