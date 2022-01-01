You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3024 x 1964 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm

12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~80.5% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6241 RPM - Noise level 49.5 dB 60 dB

Display 3024 x 1964 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 254 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 48900:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% - Response time 49 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +25% 500 nits Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 67 / 96 W 230 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 274 gramm 529 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 30 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +131% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 84.9 dB 79.9 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.