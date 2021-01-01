Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
From $900
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 70 against 59 watt-hours
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1020:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|10
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +164%
11485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|768
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1