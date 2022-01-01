Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Swift 5 (SF514-56) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)

78 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 21% sharper screen – 254 versus 210 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
vs
Swift 5 (SF514-56)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches		 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~81.7%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 0 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6241 RPM -
Noise level 49.5 dB -

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 210 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 48900:1 -
sRGB color space 99.3% 100%
Response time 49 ms -
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 67 / 96 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 274 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 10 16
L3 Cache - 18 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1296 MHz -
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 24
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +208%
5.2 TFLOPS
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.9 dB -
Microphones 3 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5. Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
7. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
8. Dell XPS 13 9315 and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
9. Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский