You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 70 against 58.7 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 70 against 58.7 watt-hours Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits

Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~84.9% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6241 RPM - Noise level 49.5 dB 49.7 dB

Display 3024 x 1964 2240 x 1400 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 48900:1 1638:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% 70.2% Response time 49 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +52% 500 nits Swift X (SFX14-51G) 330 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 58.7 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 67 / 96 W 100 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 274 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 30 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20 GPU performance MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 4.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.9 dB 86 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.