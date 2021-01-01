MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (107.1 vs 118.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 325 x 236 x 17.9 mm

12.8 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~70.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm 7.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3024 x 1964 1920 x 1080 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +300% 1000 nits TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 67 / 96 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 30 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 2048 640 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.